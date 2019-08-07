Contrasting of Evolus Inc. (EOLS) and Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

This is a contrast between Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) and Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Drugs – Generic and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolus Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Pacira BioSciences Inc. 41 5.11 N/A 0.18 243.83

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Evolus Inc. and Pacira BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Evolus Inc. and Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolus Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -29.6% Pacira BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 2.4% 1.1%

Liquidity

14.8 and 14.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Evolus Inc. Its rival Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.6 and 7.8 respectively. Evolus Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pacira BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Evolus Inc. and Pacira BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pacira BioSciences Inc. 2 2 2 2.33

The upside potential is 71.60% for Evolus Inc. with average price target of $29. Competitively Pacira BioSciences Inc. has an average price target of $45.71, with potential upside of 4.31%. The results provided earlier shows that Evolus Inc. appears more favorable than Pacira BioSciences Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 15.2% of Evolus Inc. shares and 0% of Pacira BioSciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 31.8% of Evolus Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolus Inc. 2.07% 22.16% -26.59% 13.64% -7.02% 49.16% Pacira BioSciences Inc. 3.32% 3.15% -5.1% 7.57% 9.59% 2.02%

For the past year Evolus Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pacira BioSciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Pacira BioSciences Inc. beats Evolus Inc.

Evolus, Inc. provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology. The companyÂ’s lead product includes, EXPAREL, a liposome injection of bupivacaine, an amide-type local anesthetic indicated for infiltration into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia. Its development pipeline comprises DepoTranexamic Acid, a long-acting local antifibrinolytic agent, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment or prevention of excessive blood loss during surgery by preventing the breakdown of a clot; and DepoMeloxicam, a long-acting non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of acute postsurgical pain. The company was formerly known as Pacira, Inc. and changed its name to Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2010. Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.