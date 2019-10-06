Contrasting of Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) and Its Competitors

Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH) is a company in the Healthcare Information Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of Evolent Health Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.64% of all Healthcare Information Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Evolent Health Inc. has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.59% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Evolent Health Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolent Health Inc. 1,000,679,347.83% -7.90% -5.70% Industry Average 6.58% 10.06% 7.60%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Evolent Health Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Evolent Health Inc. 73.65M 7 0.00 Industry Average 35.73M 542.93M 103.53

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Evolent Health Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolent Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 4.14 2.65

The potential upside of the rivals is 94.81%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Evolent Health Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolent Health Inc. -0.44% -12.9% -49.71% -60.33% -66.07% -65.81% Industry Average 3.60% 9.04% 14.70% 22.21% 24.61% 27.52%

For the past year Evolent Health Inc. had bearish trend while Evolent Health Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Evolent Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Evolent Health Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.85 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. Evolent Health Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Evolent Health Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.04 shows that Evolent Health Inc. is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Evolent Health Inc.’s rivals are 14.44% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Dividends

Evolent Health Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Evolent Health Inc.’s competitors beat Evolent Health Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Evolent Health, Inc., through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides healthcare delivery and payment solutions in the United States. It operates as a managed services firm that supports integrated health systems in migration toward value-based care and population health management. The companyÂ’s services include providing customers with a population management platform, integrated data and analytics capabilities, pharmacy benefit management services, and comprehensive health plan administration services. Evolent Health, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.