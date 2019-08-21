Contrasting of Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of Evoke Pharma Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.83% of all Drugs – Generic’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Evoke Pharma Inc. has 5.68% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.35% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Evoke Pharma Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoke Pharma Inc. 0.00% -169.00% -127.60% Industry Average 8.34% 72.85% 5.16%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Evoke Pharma Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Evoke Pharma Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 30.79M 369.43M 157.92

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Evoke Pharma Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evoke Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.56 2.61 2.63

The potential upside of the peers is 105.33%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Evoke Pharma Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evoke Pharma Inc. -14.54% 55.12% 33.47% -65.45% -63.23% -60.71% Industry Average 5.03% 7.83% 17.34% 45.36% 47.37% 52.23%

For the past year Evoke Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Evoke Pharma Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Evoke Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, Evoke Pharma Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.81 and has 4.38 Quick Ratio. Evoke Pharma Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Evoke Pharma Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Evoke Pharma Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.71. In other hand, Evoke Pharma Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.71 which is 71.40% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Evoke Pharma Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Evoke Pharma Inc.’s rivals beat Evoke Pharma Inc.

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.