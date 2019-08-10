Contrasting of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37

Demonstrates Evofem Biosciences Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.61 beta means Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 39.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s 155.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.55 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is $6.5, which is potential 17.97% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.8% and 45.3%. About 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.