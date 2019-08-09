Contrasting of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.57 N/A -0.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Teligent Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1%

Risk & Volatility

Evofem Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 0.61 and its 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Teligent Inc.’s 61.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.2% of Teligent Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Teligent Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Teligent Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.