Contrasting of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.31 shows that Evofem Biosciences Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sesen Bio Inc.’s 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.15 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.1% of Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 21.6% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Sesen Bio Inc. has 6.56% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2% Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 22.2% stronger performance while Sesen Bio Inc. has -11.27% weaker performance.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.