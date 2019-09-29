Contrasting of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

We will be comparing the differences between Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 -0.08 32.02M -3.08 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 -0.15 167.29M -0.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Evofem Biosciences Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Evofem Biosciences Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 613,409,961.69% 524.3% -617.1% MannKind Corporation 13,845,071,588.18% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Evofem Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 0.61 and its 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500. MannKind Corporation on the other hand, has 2.29 beta which makes it 129.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and MannKind Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively MannKind Corporation has a consensus price target of $3, with potential upside of 140.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares and 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares. Insiders owned 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MannKind Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors MannKind Corporation beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.