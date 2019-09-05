Contrasting of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

This is a contrast between Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 28.44 N/A -0.99 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.61 shows that Evofem Biosciences Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.01 which is 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.4 average price target and a 384.85% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 44% respectively. Insiders held roughly 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 15.99% stronger performance while Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31% weaker performance.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.