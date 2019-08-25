Contrasting of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)

As Biotechnology companies, Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 BioLineRx Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -2.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and BioLineRx Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% BioLineRx Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.13% of BioLineRx Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.46% are BioLineRx Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% BioLineRx Ltd. -0.25% -22.16% -31.09% -59.03% -70.47% -39.48%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while BioLineRx Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

BioLineRx Ltd. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The companyÂ’s other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome. The company has strategic collaborations with Novartis Pharma AG; Merck; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and GenentechÂ’s Atezolizumab in various Phase Ib studies for multiple solid tumor indications and acute myeloid leukemia. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in ModiÂ’in, Israel.