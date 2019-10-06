Contrasting of EVI Industries Inc. (EVI) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting EVI Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) and its rivals on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Consumer Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EVI Industries Inc. has 24.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 24.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand EVI Industries Inc. has 6.3% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 6.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have EVI Industries Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVI Industries Inc. 10,627,400.77% 4.40% 2.40% Industry Average 1.58% 4.40% 2.40%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares EVI Industries Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio EVI Industries Inc. 3.32M 31 125.43 Industry Average 3.28M 207.53M 125.43

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of EVI Industries Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EVI Industries Inc. -2.42% -6.35% -3.73% 3.91% -11.01% 5.31% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 3.91% 0.00% 5.31%

For the past year EVI Industries Inc. was bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Volatility & Risk

EVI Industries Inc. has a beta of 0.6 and its 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, EVI Industries Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.60 which is 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

EnviroStar, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s commercial and industrial laundry equipment, including washers and dryers, tunnel systems, and coin-operated machines; finishing equipment, such as sheet feeders, flatwork ironers, automatic sheet folders, and stackers; and material handling equipment comprising conveyor and rail systems. It also provides mechanical equipment that includes boilers, hot water/steam systems, water reuse systems, and air compressors; and dry cleaning equipment, which comprises garment presses, finishing equipment, sorting and storage conveyors, and accessories. In addition, the company offers boiler products, including steam boilers, steam systems, and hot water systems for use in laundry and dry cleaning industry for temperature control, heating, pressing, and de-wrinkling, as well as the healthcare industry, food and beverage industry, HVAC industry, and other industrial markets for sterilization, product sealing, and other purposes. Further, it supplies replacement parts and accessories; and provides maintenance services. Additionally, the company licenses the right to use DRYCLEAN USA name to retail dry cleaners; designs and plans turn-key laundry, dry cleaning, and boiler systems for its customers. EnviroStar, Inc. sells its commercial and industrial laundry equipment and boilers primarily to laundry plants, hotels, motels, cruise lines, hospitals, hospital combines, nursing homes, government institutions, distributors, coin laundries, and specialized users; and dry cleaning equipment to independent and franchise dry cleaning stores, chains, and higher-end hotels. The company was formerly known as DRYCLEAN USA, Inc. and changed its name to EnviroStar, Inc. in December 2009. EnviroStar, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Miami, Florida.