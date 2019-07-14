Contrasting of EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) and i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

As Business Software & Services companies, EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) and i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVERTEC Inc. 29 5.17 N/A 1.21 23.10 i3 Verticals Inc. 24 2.63 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates EVERTEC Inc. and i3 Verticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows EVERTEC Inc. and i3 Verticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVERTEC Inc. 0.00% 43.4% 9.6% i3 Verticals Inc. 0.00% -33.5% -3.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EVERTEC Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, i3 Verticals Inc. has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. EVERTEC Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than i3 Verticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for EVERTEC Inc. and i3 Verticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EVERTEC Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 i3 Verticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -15.43% for EVERTEC Inc. with consensus target price of $28.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85% of EVERTEC Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.8% of i3 Verticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are EVERTEC Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, i3 Verticals Inc. has 0.57% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EVERTEC Inc. -2.18% -4.13% -3.09% -2.11% 29.07% -2.86% i3 Verticals Inc. -2.79% -1.17% -6.06% 18.54% 0% -1.58%

For the past year i3 Verticals Inc. has weaker performance than EVERTEC Inc.

Summary

EVERTEC Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors i3 Verticals Inc.

EVERTEC, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing, and Business Solutions. The Merchant Acquiring segment provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The Payment Processing segment offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines and EBT card programs. Its services include credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; payment and billing products for merchants, businesses, and financial institutions; and EBT services. The Business Solutions segment provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, corporations, and governments. The company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately two billion transactions. It sells and distributes its services primarily through a proprietary direct sales force, as well as various indirect sales channels, including value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other POS-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.