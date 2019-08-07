Contrasting of Everspin Technologies Inc. (MRAM) and Its Competitors

As Semiconductor- Memory Chips company, Everspin Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Everspin Technologies Inc. has 67% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 65.18% institutional ownership for its peers. 2.6% of Everspin Technologies Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.58% of all Semiconductor- Memory Chips companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Everspin Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 33.46% 31.40% 16.30%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Everspin Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 1.41B 4.22B 7.37

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Everspin Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 3.00 3.67 2.87

Everspin Technologies Inc. presently has an average price target of $12.5, suggesting a potential upside of 108.68%. As a group, Semiconductor- Memory Chips companies have a potential upside of 25.36%. With higher possible upside potential for Everspin Technologies Inc.’s competitors, research analysts think Everspin Technologies Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Everspin Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everspin Technologies Inc. -2.17% 12.27% -21.82% -1.6% -20.73% 20.68% Industry Average 0.00% 13.36% 18.06% 26.98% 0.03% 31.77%

For the past year Everspin Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Everspin Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Everspin Technologies Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.30 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. Everspin Technologies Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Everspin Technologies Inc.

Summary

Everspin Technologies Inc.’s peers beat Everspin Technologies Inc. on 2 of the 3 factors.

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States and internationally. It offers first generation, second generation, third generation, embedded MRAM, magnetic sensor, and aerospace and satellite electronic systems. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets. It serves customers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.