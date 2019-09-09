Contrasting of EverQuote Inc. (EVER) and Its Rivals

EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) is a company in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

EverQuote Inc. has 39.4% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 58.28% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand EverQuote Inc. has 15.6% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 2.88% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have EverQuote Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote Inc. 0.00% -405.40% -74.40% Industry Average 30.08% 9.94% 1.23%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting EverQuote Inc. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote Inc. N/A 12 0.00 Industry Average 290.44M 965.67M 12.77

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for EverQuote Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.75 2.25 2.34

$22.33 is the average target price of EverQuote Inc., with a potential upside of 4.59%. As a group, Regional – Southeast Banks companies have a potential upside of -4.01%. With higher possible upside potential for EverQuote Inc.’s peers, research analysts think EverQuote Inc. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of EverQuote Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EverQuote Inc. 0.2% 10.15% 70.53% 172.59% -4.13% 255.74% Industry Average 1.42% 5.03% 8.46% 15.46% 1.11% 27.04%

For the past year EverQuote Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

EverQuote Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, EverQuote Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.40 and has 2.40 Quick Ratio. better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Dividends

EverQuote Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors EverQuote Inc. beats EverQuote Inc.’s peers.

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home, and life insurance quotes. It serves carriers, agents, financial advisors, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.