Contrasting of Evercore Inc. (EVR) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)

We are contrasting Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. 89 1.78 N/A 7.80 10.90 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Evercore Inc. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 0.00% 49.5% 19.1% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93% of Evercore Inc. shares and 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Evercore Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -5.24% -9.22% -5.39% 1.14% -20.74% 18.85% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.85% 1.42% 3.34% -0.42% 3.94%

For the past year Evercore Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Evercore Inc. beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.