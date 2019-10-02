Contrasting of Evercore Inc. (EVR) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)

As Asset Management companies, Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. 80 -2.34 39.27M 8.17 10.58 Legg Mason Inc. 38 0.91 85.31M -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Evercore Inc. and Legg Mason Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 49,081,364.83% 53.6% 20.7% Legg Mason Inc. 226,586,985.39% -0.9% -0.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.95 beta means Evercore Inc.’s volatility is 95.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Legg Mason Inc.’s 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Evercore Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor Legg Mason Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Evercore Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Legg Mason Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Evercore Inc. and Legg Mason Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Evercore Inc. has an average target price of $89, and a 17.62% upside potential. Legg Mason Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42.5 average target price and a 16.44% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Evercore Inc. is looking more favorable than Legg Mason Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Evercore Inc. and Legg Mason Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.7% and 91.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.6% of Evercore Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Legg Mason Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7% Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63%

For the past year Evercore Inc. was less bullish than Legg Mason Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Evercore Inc. beats Legg Mason Inc.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.