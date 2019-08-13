Contrasting of Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge Inc. 79 15.90 N/A -1.64 0.00 StoneCo Ltd. 30 0.00 N/A 0.63 55.75

In table 1 we can see Everbridge Inc. and StoneCo Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -60.3% -16.5% StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 15.5% 4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Everbridge Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, StoneCo Ltd. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Everbridge Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than StoneCo Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Everbridge Inc. and StoneCo Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 StoneCo Ltd. 1 0 3 2.75

The average target price of Everbridge Inc. is $88.25, with potential upside of 7.31%. StoneCo Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $33 average target price and a -3.68% potential downside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Everbridge Inc. is looking more favorable than StoneCo Ltd., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.38% of Everbridge Inc. shares and 77% of StoneCo Ltd. shares. About 0.9% of Everbridge Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 26.68% are StoneCo Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23% StoneCo Ltd. 5.1% 21.23% 29.67% 63.14% 0% 89.86%

For the past year Everbridge Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than StoneCo Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors StoneCo Ltd. beats Everbridge Inc.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.