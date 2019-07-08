Contrasting of Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

We are comparing Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge Inc. 72 19.37 N/A -1.64 0.00 My Size Inc. 1 979.73 N/A -0.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Everbridge Inc. and My Size Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -85.6% -17.1% My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Everbridge Inc. and My Size Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 My Size Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$80 is Everbridge Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -14.68%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.2% of Everbridge Inc. shares and 0% of My Size Inc. shares. Everbridge Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everbridge Inc. 6.54% 13.13% 25.81% 44.78% 95.08% 44.01% My Size Inc. -7.82% -15.19% -14.43% -43.75% -46.34% -17.81%

For the past year Everbridge Inc. has 44.01% stronger performance while My Size Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.