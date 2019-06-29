Contrasting of Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) and MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Both Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) and MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge Inc. 70 18.47 N/A -1.64 0.00 MicroStrategy Incorporated 138 2.99 N/A 0.78 174.19

Demonstrates Everbridge Inc. and MicroStrategy Incorporated earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) and MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -85.6% -17.1% MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Everbridge Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor MicroStrategy Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. MicroStrategy Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Everbridge Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Everbridge Inc. and MicroStrategy Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MicroStrategy Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Everbridge Inc.’s downside potential is -10.53% at a $80 consensus price target. MicroStrategy Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $200 consensus price target and a 39.56% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that MicroStrategy Incorporated seems more appealing than Everbridge Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.2% of Everbridge Inc. shares and 96.9% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares. 1.8% are Everbridge Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.07% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everbridge Inc. 6.54% 13.13% 25.81% 44.78% 95.08% 44.01% MicroStrategy Incorporated -1.27% -8.91% -3% 6.19% 7.15% 6.63%

For the past year Everbridge Inc. has stronger performance than MicroStrategy Incorporated

Summary

MicroStrategy Incorporated beats Everbridge Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.