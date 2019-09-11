Contrasting of Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST)

As Application Software companies, Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge Inc. 82 15.64 N/A -1.64 0.00 Instructure Inc. 43 6.73 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Everbridge Inc. and Instructure Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -60.3% -16.5% Instructure Inc. 0.00% -36% -16.2%

Liquidity

Everbridge Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Instructure Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Everbridge Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Instructure Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Everbridge Inc. and Instructure Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Instructure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Everbridge Inc. has a 34.46% upside potential and an average price target of $92.67. On the other hand, Instructure Inc.’s potential upside is 41.24% and its consensus price target is $56. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Instructure Inc. is looking more favorable than Everbridge Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.38% of Everbridge Inc. shares and 94.5% of Instructure Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Everbridge Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Instructure Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23% Instructure Inc. -4.98% -6.28% -7.01% 5.17% -8.97% 5.81%

For the past year Everbridge Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Instructure Inc.

Summary

Instructure Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Everbridge Inc.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.