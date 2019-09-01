Contrasting of Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

This is a contrast between Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge Inc. 81 16.37 N/A -1.64 0.00 Fortinet Inc. 83 6.91 N/A 2.18 36.86

Demonstrates Everbridge Inc. and Fortinet Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -60.3% -16.5% Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Everbridge Inc. Its rival Fortinet Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Everbridge Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fortinet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Everbridge Inc. and Fortinet Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Fortinet Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

Everbridge Inc. has an average price target of $92.67, and a 7.51% upside potential. On the other hand, Fortinet Inc.’s potential upside is 9.66% and its average price target is $86.83. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Fortinet Inc. seems more appealing than Everbridge Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.38% of Everbridge Inc. shares and 76.4% of Fortinet Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Everbridge Inc. shares. Comparatively, Fortinet Inc. has 11.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23% Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03%

For the past year Everbridge Inc. has stronger performance than Fortinet Inc.

Summary

Fortinet Inc. beats Everbridge Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.