Contrasting of Eventbrite Inc. (EB) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

As Application Software companies, Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite Inc. 22 4.75 N/A -1.79 0.00 Zuora Inc. 20 7.00 N/A -1.65 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eventbrite Inc. and Zuora Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zuora Inc. 0.00% -48.4% -26.2%

Liquidity

Eventbrite Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zuora Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Zuora Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eventbrite Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.3% of Eventbrite Inc. shares and 46.9% of Zuora Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Eventbrite Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.5% of Zuora Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eventbrite Inc. -2.93% -14.43% -41.94% -44.93% 0% -35.6% Zuora Inc. -0.09% 14.76% 5% 6.06% 11.81% 22.6%

For the past year Eventbrite Inc. had bearish trend while Zuora Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Zuora Inc. beats Eventbrite Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.