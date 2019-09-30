Contrasting of Eventbrite Inc. (EB) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN)

We will be comparing the differences between Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite Inc. 18 -0.49 44.78M -2.03 0.00 Cision Ltd. 7 0.21 90.88M -0.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eventbrite Inc. and Cision Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Eventbrite Inc. and Cision Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite Inc. 246,585,903.08% -30% -10% Cision Ltd. 1,283,615,819.21% -3.5% -0.6%

Liquidity

Eventbrite Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cision Ltd. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Eventbrite Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cision Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Eventbrite Inc. and Cision Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cision Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Cision Ltd. has a consensus price target of $14, with potential upside of 87.42%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eventbrite Inc. and Cision Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 76.7% and 54.4% respectively. 1.5% are Eventbrite Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Cision Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eventbrite Inc. 0% 4.99% -26.75% -42.84% 0% -36.39% Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2%

For the past year Eventbrite Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cision Ltd.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Cision Ltd. beats Eventbrite Inc.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.