Contrasting of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Evelo Biosciences Inc. is 11.9 while its Current Ratio is 11.9. Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Zafgen Inc.’s potential upside is 609.57% and its consensus target price is $6.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.68%. Competitively, 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Evelo Biosciences Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.