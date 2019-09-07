Contrasting of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 10.38 N/A -4.50 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Liquidity

11.9 and 11.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Evelo Biosciences Inc. Its rival Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Evelo Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 consensus price target and a 332.43% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 82.5%. Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.68%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.