Contrasting of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 6.17 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Evelo Biosciences Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Liquidity

11.9 and 11.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Evelo Biosciences Inc. Its rival CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Evelo Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Evelo Biosciences Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus price target and a 125.93% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.8% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares and 90% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. 2.68% are Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -5.39% -4.88% -9.61% -1.74% -50.93% -39.28% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.