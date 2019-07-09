Contrasting of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

We will be contrasting the differences between Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -159.1% -116.4%

Liquidity

11.9 and 11.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Evelo Biosciences Inc. Its rival Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Evelo Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.8% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.3% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.68% are Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -5.39% -4.88% -9.61% -1.74% -50.93% -39.28% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.77% -45.49% -52.73% -55.32% -31.22% -32.82%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Evelo Biosciences Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.