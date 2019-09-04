Contrasting of Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Both Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evans Bancorp Inc. 36 2.57 N/A 3.40 10.92 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 50 4.01 N/A 3.98 12.63

Table 1 highlights Evans Bancorp Inc. and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Evans Bancorp Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Evans Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Trust Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 1.2% Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Evans Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.71 and it happens to be 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.65 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.3% of Evans Bancorp Inc. shares and 60.6% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.5% of Evans Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evans Bancorp Inc. 4.66% 4.87% 3.09% 6.07% -20.39% 14% Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 2.32% -4.38% -1.88% -2.86% -15.01% 5.68%

For the past year Evans Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. beats Evans Bancorp Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages; commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of overdrafts and loan clearing accounts; installment loans; and direct financing leasing of commercial small-ticket general business equipment. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through 14 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, and Chautauqua County, New York. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamburg, New York.