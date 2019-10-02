Contrasting of Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) and Its Rivals

As Regional – Northeast Banks company, Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Evans Bancorp Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.71% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Evans Bancorp Inc. has 4.5% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Evans Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans Bancorp Inc. 11,070,319.12% 12.70% 1.20% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Evans Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Evans Bancorp Inc. 3.92M 35 10.92 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Evans Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Evans Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Evans Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evans Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.20 2.63

The peers have a potential upside of 130.14%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Evans Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evans Bancorp Inc. 4.66% 4.87% 3.09% 6.07% -20.39% 14% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Evans Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Evans Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Evans Bancorp Inc.’s peers are 30.63% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

Evans Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages; commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of overdrafts and loan clearing accounts; installment loans; and direct financing leasing of commercial small-ticket general business equipment. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through 14 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, and Chautauqua County, New York. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamburg, New York.