Contrasting of Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronet Worldwide Inc. 149 3.07 N/A 4.63 33.67 Booking Holdings Inc. 1,828 5.47 N/A 86.45 21.82

In table 1 we can see Euronet Worldwide Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Booking Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Euronet Worldwide Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Euronet Worldwide Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Booking Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 6.7% Booking Holdings Inc. 0.00% 46% 17.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.15 beta indicates that Euronet Worldwide Inc. is 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Booking Holdings Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.15 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Booking Holdings Inc. 0 5 5 2.50

Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s upside potential is 34.59% at a $200 average target price. Competitively Booking Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $2049, with potential upside of 7.92%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Euronet Worldwide Inc. is looking more favorable than Booking Holdings Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Euronet Worldwide Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 97.3%. 3.5% are Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Booking Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euronet Worldwide Inc. -0.97% -6.9% 4.11% 34.92% 70.99% 52.29% Booking Holdings Inc. -1.7% -0.62% 3.12% 3.73% -7.06% 9.53%

For the past year Euronet Worldwide Inc. was more bullish than Booking Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Booking Holdings Inc. beats Euronet Worldwide Inc.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The EFT Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services. This segment also offers ATM and POS dynamic currency conversion, advertising, customer relationship management, mobile top-up, bill payment, fraud management, and foreign remittance payout services; and integrated EFT software solutions for electronic payments and transaction delivery systems. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 33,973ATMs; and approximately 163,000POS terminals. The epay segment engages in the electronic distribution and processing of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products; and provision of collection services for payment products, cards, and services, as well as vouchers and physical gift fulfillment, and gift card distribution and processing services. This segment operated a network of approximately 661,000 POS terminals. The Money Transfer segment provides consumer-to-consumer, and account-to-account money transfer services; customers bill payment services; payment alternatives, such as money orders and prepaid debit cards; check cashing services for various issued checks; foreign currency exchange and mobile top-up services; and cash management and foreign currency risk management services. The company was formerly known as Euronet Services, Inc. and changed its name to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. in August 2001. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in approximately 220 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.