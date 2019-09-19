Contrasting of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) and Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

We will be comparing the differences between Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) and Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited 4 0.46 N/A 0.04 97.44 Select Energy Services Inc. 11 0.66 N/A 0.26 38.52

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited and Select Energy Services Inc. Select Energy Services Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Select Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited and Select Energy Services Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited 0.00% 0.6% 0.4% Select Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 2%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited. Its rival Select Energy Services Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2 respectively. Select Energy Services Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited and Select Energy Services Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Select Energy Services Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Select Energy Services Inc. is $10, which is potential 11.73% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited and Select Energy Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.8% and 80%. Insiders owned 58.4% of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Select Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited -0.95% 0.24% -0.95% 33.44% 2.2% 47.02% Select Energy Services Inc. -1.17% -14.47% -7.29% 16.9% -33.96% 60.92%

For the past year Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited has weaker performance than Select Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Select Energy Services Inc. beats Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited on 10 of the 11 factors.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering. It sells analytical instruments, such as chromatographs, mass spectrometers, flow injector analyzers, automated sample preparation workstations, and atomic spectrometers; environmental monitoring instruments comprising air and water quality monitoring instruments; sample pre-treatment equipment; and general purpose laboratory instruments consisting of water quality monitoring and analysis equipment. The company also distributes general testing and measuring equipment comprising multi-channel digital and analogue recorders, signal amplifiers, and calibration equipment for energy conservation, renewable energy equipment, power quality analyzers, continuous emissions monitoring systems, and air pollution control systems to power plants, railway and aero-space industries, utilities, educational institutions, and telecommunications companies. In addition, it offers process control systems, including sensors, temperature gauges, pressure gauges, power and energy consumption meters, flow meters, valves, temperature and pressure transmitters and control devices, and temperature and pressure calibrators, as well as moisture, power, energy, and harmonic analyzers; systems engineering services; and maintenance, installation assistance, and calibration services. Further, the company develops, produces, sells, and services environmental equipment, including the development of modern laboratory analyzers, on-line measuring equipment, and other analyzers for chemicals. It primarily serves commercial customers, and governmental agencies or instrumentalities. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

Select Energy Services, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides water solutions to the United States unconventional oil and gas industry. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Accommodations and Rentals, and Wellsite Completion and Construction Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water solutions, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids. The Accommodations and Rentals segment offers workforce accommodations and surface rental equipment supporting drilling, completion, and production operations. The Wellsite Completion and Construction Services segment provides crane and logistics services, wellsite and pipeline construction, and field services. Select Energy Services, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas.