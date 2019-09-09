Contrasting of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) and LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) and LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). The two are both Pollution & Treatment Controls companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited 4 0.40 N/A 0.04 97.44 LiqTech International Inc. 8 5.87 N/A -0.13 0.00

Demonstrates Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited and LiqTech International Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited 0.00% 0.6% 0.4% LiqTech International Inc. 0.00% -24% -14.8%

Risk and Volatility

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited’s 1.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. LiqTech International Inc.’s 0.92 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited are 1.8 and 1.7. Competitively, LiqTech International Inc. has 1.7 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LiqTech International Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.8% of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited shares and 29.5% of LiqTech International Inc. shares. Insiders owned 58.4% of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of LiqTech International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited -0.95% 0.24% -0.95% 33.44% 2.2% 47.02% LiqTech International Inc. -7.94% -17% 12.38% 10.45% 142.73% 52.37%

For the past year Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited was less bullish than LiqTech International Inc.

Summary

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited beats LiqTech International Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering. It sells analytical instruments, such as chromatographs, mass spectrometers, flow injector analyzers, automated sample preparation workstations, and atomic spectrometers; environmental monitoring instruments comprising air and water quality monitoring instruments; sample pre-treatment equipment; and general purpose laboratory instruments consisting of water quality monitoring and analysis equipment. The company also distributes general testing and measuring equipment comprising multi-channel digital and analogue recorders, signal amplifiers, and calibration equipment for energy conservation, renewable energy equipment, power quality analyzers, continuous emissions monitoring systems, and air pollution control systems to power plants, railway and aero-space industries, utilities, educational institutions, and telecommunications companies. In addition, it offers process control systems, including sensors, temperature gauges, pressure gauges, power and energy consumption meters, flow meters, valves, temperature and pressure transmitters and control devices, and temperature and pressure calibrators, as well as moisture, power, energy, and harmonic analyzers; systems engineering services; and maintenance, installation assistance, and calibration services. Further, the company develops, produces, sells, and services environmental equipment, including the development of modern laboratory analyzers, on-line measuring equipment, and other analyzers for chemicals. It primarily serves commercial customers, and governmental agencies or instrumentalities. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water. It also offers diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment manufacturer market; and kiln furniture for the refractory industry to support ceramics that create additional space to maximize the number of items for each firing. LiqTech International, Inc. sells its products primarily to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company was formerly known as Blue Moose Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiqTech International, Inc. in October 2011. LiqTech International, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.