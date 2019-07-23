Contrasting of Etsy Inc. (ETSY) and Its Peers

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) is a company in the Specialty Retail Other industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Etsy Inc. has 98.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 58.44% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Etsy Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.60% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Etsy Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 2.92% 16.65% 9.50%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Etsy Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy Inc. N/A 63 82.52 Industry Average 163.56M 5.61B 78.52

Etsy Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Etsy Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Etsy Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy Inc. 0 4 6 2.60 Industry Average 1.00 2.21 3.35 2.54

Etsy Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $70, suggesting a potential upside of 2.15%. As a group, Specialty Retail Other companies have a potential upside of 44.24%. Given Etsy Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Etsy Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Etsy Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Etsy Inc. -9.09% -6.51% 12.45% 19% 110.37% 30.1% Industry Average 3.87% 14.68% 9.57% 17.97% 33.16% 31.89%

For the past year Etsy Inc. has weaker performance than Etsy Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Etsy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 4.9. Competitively, Etsy Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.76 and has 1.13 Quick Ratio. Etsy Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Etsy Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Etsy Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.03. Competitively, Etsy Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.29 which is 29.21% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Etsy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Etsy Inc. beats Etsy Inc.’s rivals.

Etsy, Inc. operates as a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline worldwide. Its platform includes its markets, services, and technology, which enables to engage a community of sellers and buyers. The company offers approximately 45 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including direct checkouts, promoted listings, and shipping labels, as well as Pattern by Etsy to create custom Websites; and seller tool and education resources to start, manage, and scale businesses to entrepreneurs primarily through Etsy.com. In addition, the company operates A Little Market, a handmade and supplies market for sellers and buyers. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.