Contrasting of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) and CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) and CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME), both competing one another are Investment Brokerage – National companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E*TRADE Financial Corporation 47 3.68 N/A 4.10 11.62 CME Group Inc. 181 16.51 N/A 5.35 33.97

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of E*TRADE Financial Corporation and CME Group Inc. CME Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to E*TRADE Financial Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. E*TRADE Financial Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) and CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E*TRADE Financial Corporation 0.00% 17.3% 1.6% CME Group Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

E*TRADE Financial Corporation has a 1.18 beta, while its volatility is 18.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CME Group Inc.’s 67.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.33 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for E*TRADE Financial Corporation and CME Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score E*TRADE Financial Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 CME Group Inc. 2 3 4 2.44

E*TRADE Financial Corporation has a consensus target price of $55, and a 21.92% upside potential. Competitively CME Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $192.43, with potential downside of -4.73%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, E*TRADE Financial Corporation is looking more favorable than CME Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95% of E*TRADE Financial Corporation shares and 88.2% of CME Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are CME Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) E*TRADE Financial Corporation -4.22% -2.63% 0.85% -9.94% -25.35% 8.66% CME Group Inc. 2.03% 4.86% 0.79% -3.24% 14.01% -3.34%

For the past year E*TRADE Financial Corporation had bullish trend while CME Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CME Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors E*TRADE Financial Corporation.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily deposits to retail investors; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two branches, as well as in person through 30 branches across the United States. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. The company offers a range of products across various asset classes, based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals. Its products include exchange-traded; and privately negotiated futures and options contracts and swaps. The company executes trade through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions, as well as provides hosting, connectivity, and customer support for electronic trading through its co-location services. It also provides clearing and settlement services for exchange-traded contracts, as well as for cleared swaps; and regulatory reporting solutions for market participants through its repository services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. In addition, the company offers a range of market data services, including live quotes, delayed quotes, market reports, and historical data services, as well as index services. CME Group Inc. serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. CME Group Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.