Contrasting of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) and BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) and BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) have been rivals in the Investment Brokerage – National for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E*TRADE Financial Corporation 46 3.61 N/A 4.06 12.02 BGC Partners Inc. 5 0.99 N/A 0.32 17.22

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. BGC Partners Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than E*TRADE Financial Corporation. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E*TRADE Financial Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 1.6% BGC Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s current beta is 1.16 and it happens to be 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, BGC Partners Inc. has beta of 1.53 which is 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

E*TRADE Financial Corporation and BGC Partners Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score E*TRADE Financial Corporation 0 2 5 2.71 BGC Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

E*TRADE Financial Corporation has a 21.29% upside potential and an average price target of $54.13.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.8% of E*TRADE Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 62% of BGC Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.8% of BGC Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) E*TRADE Financial Corporation -1.87% 6.88% -2.61% 5.06% -18.62% 11.19% BGC Partners Inc. -5% 5.56% 1.85% -10.11% -19.01% 6.58%

For the past year E*TRADE Financial Corporation was more bullish than BGC Partners Inc.

Summary

E*TRADE Financial Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors BGC Partners Inc.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily deposits to retail investors; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two branches, as well as in person through 30 branches across the United States. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

BGC Partners, Inc. operates as a brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Financial Services and Real Estate Services. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage services for fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures, and structured products. This segment also offers trade execution, broker-dealer, clearing, processing, information, and other back-office services to a range of financial and non-financial institutions; and electronic marketplaces comprising government bond markets, interest rate derivatives, spot foreign exchange, foreign exchange derivatives, corporate bonds, and credit derivatives. In addition, it provides screen-based market solutions, which enable its clients to develop a marketplace, trade with their customers, issue debt, trade odd lots, access program trading interfaces, and access its network and intellectual property; software and technology infrastructure for the transactional and technology related elements; and certain technology services. Further, this segment offers financial technology solutions, market data, post-trade, and analytics related to select financial instruments and markets. The Real Estate Services segment offers corporate advisory and investment sales; real estate finance, consulting, appraisal, and valuation; project management; and property and facilities management services to real estate tenants, owner-occupiers, investors, lenders, multi-national corporations, and developers. The company primarily serves banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, property owners, real estate developers, and investment firms, as well as institutional clients. BGC Partners, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in New York, New York.