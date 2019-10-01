Contrasting of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 10.06M -2.36 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 82 1.53 40.01M -3.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 168,509,212.73% 0% -238.9% United Therapeutics Corporation 48,727,317.01% -5.7% -4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.9. The Current Ratio of rival United Therapeutics Corporation is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.8. United Therapeutics Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $13.5, and a 113.61% upside potential. United Therapeutics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $140.75 consensus target price and a 76.58% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats United Therapeutics Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.