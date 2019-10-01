Contrasting of Estre Ambiental Inc. (ESTR) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH)

Both Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Estre Ambiental Inc. 1 0.00 7.92M -3.96 0.00 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 20.47M 0.09 118.72

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Estre Ambiental Inc. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Estre Ambiental Inc. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Estre Ambiental Inc. 1,182,619,083.17% 0% 0% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 201,278,269.42% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Estre Ambiental Inc. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 36.05%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Estre Ambiental Inc. -8.85% -10.38% -39.23% -54.19% -90.98% -41.94% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -0.39% 0.69% 3.65% 5.8% 0% 3.87%

For the past year Estre Ambiental Inc. had bearish trend while DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Estre Ambiental Inc.

Estre Ambiental, Inc. provides waste-related and environmental services for municipal, commercial, and industrial customers in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Collection & Cleaning Services, Landfill, Oil & Gas, and Value Recovery. The Collection & Cleaning Services segment is involved in the industrial collection from large business generators, as well as local household collection. Its collection services are supported by a fleet of 983 vehicles. This segment also engages in the transportation and temporary storage for environmental liability emergencies and industrial accidents, as well as in the preparation of waste for final disposal. The Landfills segment owns and operates a portfolio of landfills for the final disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. It offers various services comprising ground sealing, drainage and treatment of percolated liquid, rainwater catchment, and soil treatment with hydrocarbons. The Oil & Gas segment is involved in the provision of remediation and cleaning services in various sites and transfers the contaminated soil to its biopile facilities located in the PaulÃ­nia and Curitiba landfills; and cleaning of storage tanks. The Value Recovery segment is involved in the provision of energy recycling services; and dismantlement and mischaracterization of electrical-electronic products. The company also engages in the collection and burning of landfill biogas, and electricity generation businesses. In addition, it offers environmental consulting, laboratory analysis, and energy use services. Estre Ambiental, Inc. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.