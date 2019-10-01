Contrasting of Estre Ambiental Inc. (ESTR) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Estre Ambiental Inc. 1 0.00 7.92M -3.96 0.00 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 26.11M 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Estre Ambiental Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Estre Ambiental Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Estre Ambiental Inc. 1,182,619,083.17% 0% 0% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Estre Ambiental Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. which has a 13.2 Current Ratio and a 13.2 Quick Ratio. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Estre Ambiental Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Estre Ambiental Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 55.3% and 92.7% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Estre Ambiental Inc. -8.85% -10.38% -39.23% -54.19% -90.98% -41.94% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.4% 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0.1%

For the past year Estre Ambiental Inc. had bearish trend while Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. beats Estre Ambiental Inc.

Estre Ambiental, Inc. provides waste-related and environmental services for municipal, commercial, and industrial customers in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Collection & Cleaning Services, Landfill, Oil & Gas, and Value Recovery. The Collection & Cleaning Services segment is involved in the industrial collection from large business generators, as well as local household collection. Its collection services are supported by a fleet of 983 vehicles. This segment also engages in the transportation and temporary storage for environmental liability emergencies and industrial accidents, as well as in the preparation of waste for final disposal. The Landfills segment owns and operates a portfolio of landfills for the final disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. It offers various services comprising ground sealing, drainage and treatment of percolated liquid, rainwater catchment, and soil treatment with hydrocarbons. The Oil & Gas segment is involved in the provision of remediation and cleaning services in various sites and transfers the contaminated soil to its biopile facilities located in the PaulÃ­nia and Curitiba landfills; and cleaning of storage tanks. The Value Recovery segment is involved in the provision of energy recycling services; and dismantlement and mischaracterization of electrical-electronic products. The company also engages in the collection and burning of landfill biogas, and electricity generation businesses. In addition, it offers environmental consulting, laboratory analysis, and energy use services. Estre Ambiental, Inc. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.