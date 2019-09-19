Contrasting of Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) and Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Both Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) and Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Residential industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust Inc. 297 14.74 N/A 6.22 48.61 Orchid Island Capital Inc. 6 -84.72 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Essex Property Trust Inc. and Orchid Island Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Essex Property Trust Inc. and Orchid Island Capital Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 3.3% Orchid Island Capital Inc. 0.00% -12% -1.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.39 beta means Essex Property Trust Inc.’s volatility is 61.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Orchid Island Capital Inc. has a 0.47 beta which is 53.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Essex Property Trust Inc. and Orchid Island Capital Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Orchid Island Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -3.05% for Essex Property Trust Inc. with consensus price target of $316.8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.8% of Essex Property Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.9% of Orchid Island Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Essex Property Trust Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Essex Property Trust Inc. 2.88% 2.79% 6.54% 11.52% 29.26% 23.25% Orchid Island Capital Inc. -8.7% -2.67% -5.64% -11.44% -23.49% -3.13%

For the past year Essex Property Trust Inc. has 23.25% stronger performance while Orchid Island Capital Inc. has -3.13% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Essex Property Trust Inc. beats Orchid Island Capital Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of apartment communities, as well as commercial properties. As of March 31, 2012, the company owned or had interests in 158 apartment communities; and 5 commercial buildings, as well as 5 development projects. Its communities are located in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties in southern California; and the San Francisco Bay area in northern California, as well as in the Seattle metropolitan area. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Essex Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The companyÂ’s RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.