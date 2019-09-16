Contrasting of Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) and Its Peers

As REIT – Residential company, Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Essex Property Trust Inc. has 98.8% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.47% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.1% of Essex Property Trust Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.12% of all REIT – Residential companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Essex Property Trust Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 6.60% 3.30% Industry Average 16.43% 5.78% 1.98%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Essex Property Trust Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust Inc. N/A 296 48.61 Industry Average 131.85M 802.73M 49.26

Essex Property Trust Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Essex Property Trust Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Industry Average 0.00 2.50 1.87 2.71

With average target price of $314.17, Essex Property Trust Inc. has a potential downside of -2.76%. The potential upside of the rivals is 56.05%. Essex Property Trust Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Essex Property Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Essex Property Trust Inc. 2.88% 2.79% 6.54% 11.52% 29.26% 23.25% Industry Average 2.41% 4.05% 9.17% 13.06% 20.90% 19.56%

For the past year Essex Property Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Essex Property Trust Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.39 shows that Essex Property Trust Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Essex Property Trust Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.60 which is 40.38% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Essex Property Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Essex Property Trust Inc.’s competitors beat Essex Property Trust Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of apartment communities, as well as commercial properties. As of March 31, 2012, the company owned or had interests in 158 apartment communities; and 5 commercial buildings, as well as 5 development projects. Its communities are located in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties in southern California; and the San Francisco Bay area in northern California, as well as in the Seattle metropolitan area. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Essex Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.