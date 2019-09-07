Contrasting of ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX)

We will be contrasting the differences between ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESSA Pharma Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1.65 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ESSA Pharma Inc. and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ESSA Pharma Inc. and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESSA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -4.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ESSA Pharma Inc. and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 32.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 41.7% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ESSA Pharma Inc. -13.38% -2.86% 3.48% -37.7% -25.63% 13.33% Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.68% -8.59% 8.33% 5.03% -5.03% -2.99%

For the past year ESSA Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ESSA Pharma Inc.

ESSA Pharma Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. Its product candidate is EPI-506, an oral small molecule pro-drug that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which blocks the N-terminal domain of the androgen receptor. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology markets in the United States and internationally. It marketed products include Acetadote (acetylcysteine) injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor (ibuprofen) injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose (lactulose) for oral solution, a prescription laxative; Vaprisol (conivaptan) injection for treating hyponatremia; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of H. pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; and Ethyol (amifostine) for injection to treat oncology patients. The companyÂ’s product candidates in Phase II clinical trials comprise Hepatoren (ifetroban) injection for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; Boxaban (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease; Vasculan (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of systemic sclerosis; and Portaban for the treatment of portal hypertension. Its pre-approval products consist of Methotrexate injection for treating active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic, and psoriatic arthritis, as well as disabling psoriasis; and Totect injection for emergency oncology intervention, which helps to reverse the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy in case of extravasation. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives and district managers. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a strategic alliance with Clinigen Group plc, Nordic Group B.V., and Cumberland Emerging Technologies. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.