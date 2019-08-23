Contrasting of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 7.25 N/A -2.74 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Its competitor Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 76.95% at a $69.17 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s consensus price target is $27.33, while its potential upside is 141.64%. The information presented earlier suggests that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp looks more robust than Esperion Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are owned by institutional investors. About 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats on 5 of the 9 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.