Contrasting of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)

Both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.72 N/A -2.74 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 58.71% at a $57.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares. 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Realm Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Realm Therapeutics Plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.