Contrasting of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN)

We will be comparing the differences between Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 6.69 N/A -2.74 0.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $69.17, and a 88.78% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 3.61% of Prana Biotechnology Ltd shares. Insiders owned 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.