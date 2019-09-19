Contrasting of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Since Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.77 N/A -2.74 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.64 beta indicates that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 64.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s 183.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novus Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 57.66% at a $57.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 51.3%. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.