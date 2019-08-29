Contrasting of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 6.54 N/A -2.74 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Myovant Sciences Ltd. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $69.17, while its potential upside is 92.30%. Meanwhile, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s consensus price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 196.62%. The information presented earlier suggests that Myovant Sciences Ltd. looks more robust than Esperion Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 33.4%. Insiders owned 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.