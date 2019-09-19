Contrasting of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.84 N/A -2.74 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 141.53 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Volatility and Risk

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.64. Competitively, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s 62.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$45 is Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 22.15%. Competitively Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $23.75, with potential upside of 34.87%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Fate Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance while Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 71.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.