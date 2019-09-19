Contrasting of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|44
|6.84
|N/A
|-2.74
|0.00
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|18
|141.53
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.3%
|-39.2%
Volatility and Risk
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.64. Competitively, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s 62.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.62 beta.
Liquidity
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
$45 is Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 22.15%. Competitively Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $23.75, with potential upside of 34.87%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Fate Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.08%
|-12.92%
|-5.5%
|-12.09%
|-7.61%
|-13.72%
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.23%
|3.72%
|35.11%
|49.39%
|152%
|71.86%
For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance while Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 71.86% stronger performance.
Summary
Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
