Contrasting of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 7.18 N/A -2.74 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 20.18 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Risk & Volatility

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.64 beta, while its volatility is 64.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.75 beta which makes it 75.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2 and 1.9 respectively. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$69.17 is Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 78.37%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.