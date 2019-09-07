Contrasting of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

Both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|44
|6.66
|N/A
|-2.74
|0.00
|CytRx Corporation
|N/A
|43.06
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
|CytRx Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|3
|0
|2.00
|CytRx Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$48 is Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 37.93%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 10.22%. About 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.08%
|-12.92%
|-5.5%
|-12.09%
|-7.61%
|-13.72%
|CytRx Corporation
|1.14%
|4.41%
|-34.85%
|-35.8%
|-69.25%
|-20.9%
For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than CytRx Corporation
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.