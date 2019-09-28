Contrasting of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

As Biotechnology companies, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 37 -0.47 22.48M -2.74 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 -0.27 49.77M 12.15 5.16

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 60,921,409.21% -48.6% -35.7% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 95,089,797.48% 84.7% 76.3%

Risk & Volatility

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.64 beta, while its volatility is 64.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.42 beta and it is 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a 52.20% upside potential and a consensus target price of $57.5. On the other hand, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 68.49% and its consensus target price is $77. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 86.3%. Insiders owned 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 13 of the 13 factors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.