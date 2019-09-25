Contrasting of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.61 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 168.60% for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. with average price target of $13.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.77% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s share owned by insiders are 0.39%. Insiders Competitively, owned 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has -14.23% weaker performance while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 73.42% stronger performance.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.